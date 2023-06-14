Panaji, June 14: The Congress on Wednesday asked the people of Goa to join their 'Yatra' on June 18, Revolution Day Goa, from Donapaula to Azad Maidan-Panaji to raise their voice against inflation, unemployment and other issues.

"BJP government has been failure in Goa. It ranks second in the country over unemployment. There is no control on inflation. Poll promise of providing three free LPG cylinders is not delivered. It doesn't have strategy to create jobs," Youth Congress secretary in-charge for Goa, Richi Bhargawa said during a press conference. Rahul Gandhi Truck Ride in US Video: Congress Leader Takes Truck Ride; Requests Driver To Play Sidhu Moosewala’s Hit Track ‘295’.

"Scams in smart city projects are ignored and government does not dare to face a probe. BJP is running away from the questions asked over corruption and scams. It is their habit. We saw this when Rahul Gandhi questioned government over Adani issue and for raising the issue he was disqualified from Lok Sabha. Shakthi Scheme in Karnataka: 41.34 Lakh Women Passengers Travelled in KSRTC Buses on Day One After Siddaramaiah-Led Congress Government Launched Free Bus Travel in State.

"Hence I appeal youths, women and all people to join this yatra and raise their voice, which we will discuss," Richi Bhargawa said. She said that Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi got a good response and as part of it they will hold a yatra on Revolution Day in Goa.

