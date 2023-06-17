Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): Strong winds due to Cyclone Biparjoy, which made landfall in coastal Gujarat on Thursday night, caused heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan including in Udaipur and Barmer districts.

The cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a 'Deep Depression' on June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch, about 100 km northeast of Dholavira and moved to Rajasthan following its landfall in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is further expected to weaken into a 'Depression' in the next 12 hours, the weather department said.

Following rainfall and gusty winds in Udaipur, a video showed glass falling from the second floor of a building and a couple of cars parked beneath the building got damaged.

Earlier, it was reported that several trees were uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch, due to the impact of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out the clearance work on Friday.

The cyclone, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, as per IMD reports.

A total of six NDRF teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and shifted them to NDH School in Dwarka after the cyclone made landfall on Thursday evening. According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 men, 27 women and 15 children.

Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas as heavy rains have been predicted for the next two to three days.

On Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Centre in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation in the wake of the landfall of the cyclone. (ANI)

