Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) Cyclonic storm Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram near here late on Friday influencing moderate to heavy rainfall in coastal Tamil Nadu.

"The process of cyclonic storm's landfall has started, it is going on," Head-IMD Regional Meterological Centre, S Balachandran told PTI.

Under the influence of the cyclonic storm's passage into land, moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by gale wind was witnessed in several coastal regions.

Mandous is all set to weaken, following the landfall, to a deep depression and later a depression on Saturday.

Mandous, pronounced 'man-dous' is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.

