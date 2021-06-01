Dehradun, Jun 1 (PTI) Daily COVID-19 cases dropped to three digits in Uttarakhand on Tuesday with 981 people testing positive for coronavirus, a health department bulletin said.

Before this, Uttarakhand had recorded COVID-19 cases in three digits on April 6 when 791 people had tested positive in the state.

Cases rose steadily after that with the state recording its highest single-day surge in cases on May 7 when 9,642 people had tested positive.

However, COVID-19 cases began declining after that and it dropped to three digits once again on Tuesday.

With 981 cases reported on Tuesday, the overall infection tally in Uttarakhand has risen to 3,30,475, the bulletin said.

Dehradun reported the highest number of 279 cases, Almora 137, Haridwar 117, Nainital 113 and Chamoli 93. Besides, 36 COVID patients died in the state taking the toll to 6,497.

There are 26,216 active cases in the state while 2,90,990 patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin further said.

Sixteen more black fungus or mucormycosis cases have been reported in the state out of which three have died.

The state has so far detected 237 mucormycosis patients out of whom 20 have passed away, the bulletin stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)