Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) Police on Thursday registered a case against six men for allegedly attacking a Dalit bride's procession over the issue of playing songs on DJ music system in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, an official said.

Also Read | I Built This House Through #PMAY Scheme and with All Family Members Working Together the … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The incident took place at Dangarva village in Ahmedabad's Detroj taluka, where Jagdish Parmar had arranged a procession on Thursday in celebration of his daughter's marriage, sub inspector H R Patel of Detroj police station said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Over 15,000 Nurses of State-Run Hospitals Go on Strike Over Outsourcing of Recruitment to Private Agency.

"When the procession reached a place in the village, some youths from Thakor (OBC) community asked the DJ operator not to play songs in that area. When he refused, six men attacked the members of the procession with sticks. Bride's father was injured in the attack," he said.

An FIR under IPC section 323 (assault), 146 (rioting) and under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the six men, Patel said, adding that nobody was arrested in connection with the incident so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)