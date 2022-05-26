Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Over 15,000 nurses of state-run hospitals struck work on Thursday to protest against the Maharashtra government's decision to outsource the recruitment of nurses to a private agency.

Talking to PTI, the general secretary of Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) Sumitra Tote said the nurses will go on an indefinite strike from May 28 if their demand is not met and will also strike work on Friday.

“If the recruitment is outsourced, nurses will be vulnerable to exploitation and receive lower remuneration. They will be forced to look for alternative sources of income. This will affect their work and have immediate impact on patients,” Tote said.

More than 15,000 nurses from state-run hospitals, including those in Mumbai, went on strike, she said.

The MSNA has also asked for nursing and education allowances.

The Centre and some states pay nursing allowance of Rs 7,200. The benefit should be extended to nurses in Maharashtra too, Tote said.

