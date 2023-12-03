New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali on Saturday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, claiming that the report to be tabled by the Ethics Committee in connection with the 'cash for query' charge against TMC leader Mahua Moitra has a 'full paragraph' on his conduct during the panel's hearing in the case.

A member of the committee, Ali had walked out along with fellow Opposition members in the panel during the hearing in the 'cash-for-query' case.

In his letter to the Speaker, the BSP MP urged him to get the paragraph on his conduct deleted before the report is presented before the House at the start of the Winter Session on December 4.

"I have noticed that recent report by the ethics committee named "cash-for-query" contains some shocking and completely unwarranted facts about me. I would like to draw your kind attention to the fact that there is a full paragraph in the report which is purportedly referring to my conduct during the meetings of the said Committee," Ali wrote in his letter to the Speaker.

"As a matter of fact and in law that it is completely beyond the jurisdiction of the Chairman of the Committee to have inserted that offending paragraph," he added.

"As per the rules, the Committee can examine as per the following: Rule-316B (a), examine every complaint related to unethical conduct of a member of Lok Sabha referred to it by the Speaker and make such recommendations as it may deem fit. As per the rules and regulations, the Chairman of the Committee of Ethics is bound to examine the issue referred to it and after prima facie examining the issue, recommend the same for a detailed examination, only if the facts so warrant," the MP stated further in his letter.

Ali claimed that the chairman of the panel is not empowered to present a critique or an opinion on the conduct of a fellow member in a report.

"In the view of above rules, the paragraph mentioning about me must be deleted by your kind directions before the report is presented in the house," he added in his letter.

Mahua Mitra is alleged to have accepted 'gifts' from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in the Lower House.

She is also alleged to have shared her parliamentary log-in details with the businessman.

However, the Trinamool MP denied the charges, claiming a witchhunt against her. (ANI)

