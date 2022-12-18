Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday announced names of several office bearers including the head of party's Jammu women wing, a party spokesman said.

Azad appointed Prabha Salathia as the president of Jammu province women wing of the party and said the members of the committee will be chosen later, the spokesman said.

He said Bashir Aarif has been appointed as the secretary to the chairman, while five prominent leaders were named as members of the Jammu province party along with eight general secretaries and nine secretaries.

"More names of office bearers and members of the executive committee will be announced later," the spokesman said.

Azad also announced five zonal presidents for south and central Kashmir, Central Jammu, Chenab valley and Pir Panjal regions besides 13 district presidents covering Pulwama, Shopian, Kupwara and Baramulla in Kashmir, Jammu Urban, Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and Reasi.

"The remaining districts and committees will be announced soon," the spokesman said.

