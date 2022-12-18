Beijing, December 18: Chine recently reversed the zero-COVID-19 policy. Now, several media reports are saying that the number of people dying due to Covid in Beijing is rising despite China not reporting a fatality from the virus for two weeks. Chinese capital Beijing is in the grip of its worst COVID-19 wave as designated COVID-19 crematoriums and funeral homes in the Chinese capital were cramped.

After declaring that the omicron strain has weakened, and public protests against a “zero-COVID-19” policy championed by President Xi Jinping, China abruptly reversed tight coronavirus restrictions more than a week ago. After this, China is now open to living with the deadly virus. China: COVID-19 Linked Deaths Seen in Beijing After Virus Rules Eased.

After lifting the COVID-19 restrictions, the highly transmissible is on the prowl as the Omicron variant has hit various services. As more and more people test positive for coronavirus, funeral homes and crematoriums across the city are also struggling to keep up with demand. China: Government Orders Online Classes in Shanghai As COVID-19 Cases Soar Across Country.

Beijing, a city of 22 million, has yet to report any COVID-19 deaths since the policies changed. However, more and more staffers of various services and organisations have been calling in sick.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).