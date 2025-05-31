DARPG to collaborate with Right to Services (RTS) Commissioners of States/UTs for improving quality of grievance redressal (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): In pursuance of the Prime Minister's directions for improving quality of grievance redressal and citizen satisfaction in redressal of public grievances, the (Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances) DARPG is collaborating with Right to Services Commissioners of States/UT's for enhanced supervisory oversight in grievance redressal under the RTS framework, an official statement said on Saturday.

In a meeting chaired by DARPG, Secretary, V Srinivas, on Friday, the DARPG presented the mapping of 2,04,000 public grievances pertaining to land, labour, environment and banking-related public grievances received on the CPGRAMS portal of States/UTs and RTS Commissioners were requested to ensure timely redressal.

Also Read | Opal Suchata Chuangsri Is Miss World 2025 Winner: Thailand’s Beauty Queen Takes Home the Prestigious Crown at the Grand Finale of 72nd Edition of Miss World Beauty Pageant (See Pics & Video).

Currently, States are providing 20,000+ e-Services under the NeSDA framework. The mapping of state-specific service delivery-related public grievances would enable a comprehensive review of the RTS coverage of services and ensure time-bound grievance redressal.

The DARPG will share services-related grievances received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal with the RTS Commissions through an API linkage of the two portals to effectively supervise the State Grievance Officers.

Also Read | COVID-19 Death in Bengaluru: 63-Year-Old Man Tested Positive for Coronavirus Dies in Karnataka.

Highlighting the crucial role of RTS Commissions in timely resolving State-level grievances, the Secretary DARPG requested State Commissions to examine the citizen grievances in the four thrust sectors of Land, Labour, Finance, and Environment identified by DARPG on the CPGRAMS with the notified services of their RTS Acts. The Haryana RTS Commission will implement the pilot project for the CPGRAMS-RTS linkage.

Considering the role of RTS Commissions in leveraging the support of States and defining a roadmap for increasing e-services, they were also invited to submit proposals under the State Collaboration Initiative (SCI) of DARPG for expanding digital services for improving service delivery and redressing grievances.

The list of mandatory e-services will be suitably revised with State consultations. This initiative aligns with the Government of India's broader vision for digital transformation and efficient public service delivery, reflecting ongoing efforts to empower citizens and improve governance outcomes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)