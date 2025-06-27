New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has informed the National Green Tribunal that data regarding the aircraft noise level at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was easily accessible to all as it was being conveniently displayed on its website.

DIAL operates the IGI Airport in the national capital.

The green body was hearing a plea for compliance of the tribunal's direction in the matter over noise pollution at the IGI Airport due to landing and takeoff of aircraft at night.

In an order dated May 26, made available recently, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said DIAL had filed a compliance report on its March 2024 directions to adopt noise mitigation measures.

DIAL claimed of displaying on its website data regarding the aircraft noise level recorded at monitoring terminals on the approach runway and departure funnel (designated space around the runway where aircraft are expected to be airborne) of Delhi airport.

This "conveniently displayed" data was "easily accessible to all", the bench said, referring to the report.

The tribunal said DIAL's report assured that all aircraft noise levels recorded at the Delhi airport would be published on its website each month and mention the daily data.

According to the report, DIAL also ensured its compliance with the noise levels stipulated by the rules.

"Thus, we find that the direction issued by the tribunal has been complied with," the NGT said.

The applicant also said the runway-wise arrival and departure details from July to December 2024 showed more than 50 per cent of the flights either arriving or departing from runway numbers 29 and 11, which were impacting the residents of Vasant Kunj.

"So far as the allegation of the applicant in respect of the use of runway 29/11 is concerned, there was no separate specific direction of the tribunal in this regard," the green panel said.

The NGT continued, "We find that no further order in this execution application is required. The compliance report filed by respondent number 9 (DIAL) is taken on record."

