Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka has adjourned the hearing of the bail plea of Deputy Tehsildar P S Mahesh, who is in custody in a Rs five lakh bribery case in the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner's office.

The case was listed for hearing before the single judge bench of Justice HP Sandesh on Monday who adjourned it to July 21.

Advocate PN Manmohan, appearing for the Anti Corruption Bureau informed the court that the Supreme Court had earlier on Monday stayed the HC single-judge's order summoning the service record and details of 'B' (closure) reports filed by ACB in corruption cases.

Justice Sandesh had asked for the records in a July 7 order.

The court was told that the Supreme Court had stayed the summoning of the records but the hearing of the bail plea could continue. However, the order copy of the SC was not yet available.

So, there was need for clarity on the SC order and the petition be adjourned. Considering this submission, the High Court adjourned the hearing to July 21.

