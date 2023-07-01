New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The DDA on Friday launched on a first-come, first-serve basis a housing scheme that will include 5,500 flats across all categories at various locations in Delhi, officials said.

The move is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to provide affordable housing for all and Lt Governor VK Saxena's "consistent guidance" for qualitatively enhancing and augmenting the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) housing stock for people of the city, the urban body said in a statement.

The DDA's highest decision-making body on June 14 approved launch of the fourth phase of the urban body's online first-come, first-serve housing scheme with the facility of booking a flat in a preferred locality by paying a token amount.

"The DDA today launched the housing scheme on a first-come, first-serve basis for over 5,500 flats across all categories at various locations of the national capital," it said.

Under the scheme, 1-BHK flats are being offered in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini, Loknayak Puram; 2-BHK flats in Narela and Dwarka; and 3-BHK flats in Jasola.

The approximate range of disposal cost for 3-BHK flats is Rs 2.08 crore to Rs 2.18 crore. The range for 2-BHK flats is from Rs 1 crore in Narela to Rs 1.23 crore-Rs 1.33 crore in Dwarka. For 1-BHK flats, the cost ranges from Rs 9.89 lakh in Narela to Rs 26.98 lakh-Rs 28.47 lakh in Loknayak Puram, according to information shared by the DDA.

The booking amount is Rs 50,000 for 1-BHK flats for applicants from the economically weaker section and Rs 1 lakh for the general category, Rs 4 lakh for 2-BHK flats and Rs 10 lakh for 3-BHK flats.

The registration for the flats started from 5 pm on June 30 while bookings will be available from 12 pm on July 10, the officials said.

Saxena "personally monitored" the DDA's housing policy and instructed various measures to "make DDA flats lucrative for the general public", the urban body said.

Connectivity and security measures have been improved in Narela while many infrastructure projects are also coming up in the sub-city that will make it attractive for homebuyers, it added.

According to the officials, most of the 1-BHK flats have been priced as was prevailing at the time of the Special Housing Scheme, 2021, and the others have been priced as offered in 2022-23.

The housing regulations have also been amended so that the eligibility criteria that disallowed persons holding residential plot/built-up houses in Delhi cumulatively exceeding 67 square metres will no longer be applicable. This means no person will be barred from the benefits of the scheme on grounds of having any land or building ownership in Delhi in his or her own name or members of their family, the DDA said.

Interested people can check online relevant details such as size of flats, location of the pocket, cost, layout plan of the flat or pocket. These flats are in ready-to-move condition, it said.

The maximum number of flats offered in this scheme are in Narela where numerous measures have been undertaken by the DDA. To improve security, land has been allotted to the Delhi Police for police stations while connectivity has been improved through DTC buses, the officials said.

A metro line is also proposed in the area. Adequate steps have been taken to facilitate education and health care facilities by allotting land to the Delhi government for schools and a dispensary. Six higher secondary schools are to be constructed while a sports complex is also being developed, they said.

