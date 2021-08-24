New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The DDA on Tuesday said that it will hold a draw of lots on August 25 for about 600 flats for waitlisted applicants of its 2021 Housing Scheme.

These housing units are from the inventory left over after surrender of flats from the scheme by several allottees. The DDA however, did not disclose the price range of these flats.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Unindentified Man, Stones and Chillies Stuffed in Rectum.

A senior official said, over 600 flats will be part of this draw of lots.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on March 10 had allotted 1,353 flats to people under the housing scheme through a draw of lots, streamed online.

Also Read | Webociti: Raising the Bar in Digital Marketing Space as One of the Top Digital Marketing Consulting Firms.

The 2021 Housing Scheme was launched on January 2. Applications were accepted till February 16, with 1,354 flats on offer. These flats under various categories are located in Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini.

Of the over 1,350 flats, the costliest ones are worth Rs 2.14 crore in the high-income group (HIG) category.

The maximum number of 757 flats were offered in the middle-income group (MIG) category.

The DDA has decided to conduct a draw for allotment of flats to waitlisted applicants under the Housing Scheme 2021 on August 25, slated at 3 PM onwards, officials said.

The draw of lots will be based on random number generation system and will be held in the presence of independent observers comprising, a retired judge and a senior officer of the government of India, the DDA said.

The general public can view the live telecast of the draw on through webex platform, official said.

People surrender flats due to many constraints like civic facilities, accessibility from main city, last-mile connectivity and transportation and safety issues.

The last DDA housing scheme was launched in March 2019, offering nearly 18,000 flats under four categories -- 488 (HIG), 1,555 (MIG), 8,383 (LIG) and 7,496 (EWS).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)