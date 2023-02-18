New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) From an online user-friendly public grievance redress mechanism to bringing the latest technology in biometric attendance, the DDA is working on a number of projects to give thrust to the government's Digital India initiative.

The possibility of developing applications using artificial intelligence for grievance redress and analysis of social media to find the real cause of public grievance, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said in a statement on Saturday.

About six lakh files have been digitised and computerised record rooms setup for fast record and file retrieval, it said.

"To promote Government of India's Digital India initiative for general public to avail services at their own convenience, the DDA has taken various steps to move towards complete digitalisation of its processes," the DDA said.

Some of the recent initiatives include various applications like AWAAS for housing (applicants can complete all formalities for application, payment and possession online), BHOOMI for land disposal (design, development and implementation of online services in the Land Disposal department), Provakil for court case management (to track court proceedings and compliances), DDA-311 (grievance monitoring) and STF (complaints management), it said.

These projects have been implemented fully online in a seamless manner.

Computerised Nagric Suvidha Kendras and PMUDAY Processing Centres have also been established throughout Delhi, the DDA said.

Public-centric activities such as conversion, lease restoration, allotments, bookings, tendering, e-auction, procurement, payments, engineering measurements, grievance redress, visitor appointments are now functional online. This will increase transparency and services would be completed in a time-bound manner, the urban body said.

In addition, for suggestions and feedbacks from the general public on the Master Plan of Delhi-2041, an online system has already been established.

Geographical information system for digitised layout plans of Delhi has been launched for easy public access, officials said.

The projects in the pipeline include an online user-friendly public grievance redress mechanism, latest technology in biometric attendance, accounts department's in-depth automation and computerisation of the sports complex-related activities, the statement said.

All data of automation activities are being migrated to National Informatics Centre (NIC) servers for security and protection of data.

The DDA's remote offices are also being connected through lease lines for seamless functioning and integration, it added.

Integration with DigiLocker will also be done to issue documents online and for record keeping, the statement said.

The DDA said it has also introduced various other e-governance initiatives. E-Office, e-HRMS and e-mail services of NIC, Government of India, have been implemented for online file and paper movements and for employees to manage daily processes with their digital signatures. About 15,000 files are now online, it said.

