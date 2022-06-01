Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) The Central Railway on Wednesday announced that the iconic Deccan Queen, which completed 92 glorious years, will be run with new Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches with a green-red colour scheme from June 22.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Outside Liquor Shop by 3 Men For Refusing to Give His Beer to Them; Accused Arrested.

The Central Railway's general manager Anil Kumar Lahoti inspected LHB coaches of the second class, AC chair car, Vista Dome coach, the dining car and the kitchen of the train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here.

Also Read | WhatsApp Bans Over 16.6 Lakh Bad Accounts in India in April.

“The Deccan Queen is one of the most prestigious trains which has been successfully running for the past 92 years. It is the only train of the Indian Railways that has a restaurant car,” Lahoti said.

The dining car and the train's exterior has been designed by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad in co-ordination with Railway Board, Research, Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai and Central Railway officials with inputs from the general public, he said.

“The introduction of LHB coaches will mean safer and a more pleasant travelling experience,” Lahoti said.

According to Central Railway officials, Deccan Queen is the only train with a dining car on the entire Indian Railway network and hence, the 40-seater dining car has been upgraded with new chairs, wooden tables and bigger window panes that will give panoramic view of ghat section between Mumbai and Pune.

The Deccan Queen had its maiden run on June 1, 1930, which was a major landmark in the history of the Great Indian Peninsula Railway (GIPR), the forerunner of the Central Railway.

This was the first deluxe train introduced to serve two important cities of the region i.e., Mumbai and Pune, and was aptly named as ''Queen of Deccan'' means “Dakkhan ki Rani'', a release from the Central Railway said.

The train was initially introduced with seven coaches with only first class and second-class accommodation. However, the third class was introduced in 1955, it said.

The coaches of the original rakes were replaced in 1966 by anti-telescopic steel bodied integral coaches built by Integral Coach Factory, Perambur and the number of coaches were increased to 12, the release said.

The train was attached with a Vistadome coach having big glass windows and viewing area in August last year, it was stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)