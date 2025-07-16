Balasore (Odisha), Jul 16 (PTI) The elder brother of the 20-year-old woman student, who died after she set herself on fire on Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College campus, on Wednesday, lodged a police complaint seeking protection from cyber harassment for the family.

The brother lodged the complaint at Bhograi police station in Balasore district, where he named at least four persons, alleging that the four were harassing the family on digital platform.

While demanding action against the four persons named in the complaint, the brother also threatened that the entire family may go for mass suicide if denied justice.

He mentioned in the complaint that "unfortunate and unbearable" derogatory remarks were made about his family on social media platforms. He alleged that certain individuals were attempting to exploit the tragedy for political gains and named four people in connection with the defamatory content.

He said, "When the family is undergoing severe mental trauma after losing a daughter, some people on social media are making derogatory remarks and posting filthy posts and comments. We have to bear unnecessary trolling and abuse online."

The brother also said there have been attempts at character assassination of his deceased sister on the social media platform.

Sources said while the police were yet to register the case, they are examining the authenticity of the complaint by verifying the social media accounts of persons named in the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's brother.

The woman, a second-year integrated BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College Balasore had set herself on fire on the afternoon of July 12 after allegedly being denied justice in the sexual harassment case lodged by her against the HoD of education department, Samira Kumar Sahoo. She died on Monday night after battling for life with 95 per cent burns for almost 60 hours at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, sparking a statewide outrage.

The police have arrested two persons, the accused teacher Samira Kumar Sahoo and the principal of the college Dilip Ghose, on charge of abetment and sexual harassment.

