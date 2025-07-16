Mumbai, July: A Goa-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi made an emergency landing here after it was diverted to the city due to a mid-air engine failure, according to a source. The flight, operated with an Airbus A320neo, made an emergency landing at 9.52 pm, the source said. ‘Fuel Mayday’ Call: Indigo Flight 6E-6764 With 168 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing at Bengaluru International Airport Due to Low Fuel Levels.

IndiGo Plane Makes Emergency Landing Due to Engine Failure

A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai. While the aircraft will undergo necessary checks… pic.twitter.com/WobeXSXRSh — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2025

The number of people on board could not be immediately known. "Full emergency declared for IndiGo flight 6E-6271, operating on Delhi-Goa route after it was diverted to Mumbai due to one engine failure," the source said. Further details are awaited.

