Kutch (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) organised a special Operation Sindoor-themed Garba event.

Speaking at the event, DPA Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh lauded the Operation Sindoor and linked it to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' stating that India was establishing a new identity in the world.

"A few months ago, the Indian Army successfully completed Operation Sindoor. During this operation, many soldiers also laid down their lives for the nation... With the commitment to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,' India is today establishing a new identity in the world, which is the dream of our PM... The progress of ports and sea trade is a strong pillar of the 'Aatmanirbharta'..." Singh said while addressing the event.

Earlier, DPA teamed up with the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT BHU Varanasi) to host a significant One-Day Workshop on "Hydrogen - Next Generation Fuel: Pathway & Challenges" at DPA's Centre of Excellence in Gandhidham.

This collaborative effort highlighted the increasing importance of Ports-Academia-Industry partnerships in promoting a greener future for India's maritime sector.

The workshop spotlighted hydrogen's pivotal role in shaping India's green maritime future, attracting officials from major ports, industry leaders, and experts. These initiatives contribute to India's Net Zero 2050 vision and decarbonization efforts in the maritime sector.

According to a post on X by DPA, the workshop was attended by officials from all major ports, industry leaders, and subject experts. Discussions focused on hydrogen's role as a clean and next-generation fuel and its potential in shaping India's green maritime future.

The post on X read, "Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla in collaboration with @IITBHU_Varanasi organised a One-Day Workshop on "Hydrogen - Next Generation Fuel: Pathway & Challenges" at DPA's, Centre of Excellence, Gandhidham. Promoting Ports-Academia-Industry Collaboration for a Greener Future. Attended by officials from All Major Ports, industry leaders & experts, the workshop highlighted hydrogen's role in shaping India's green maritime future." (ANI)

