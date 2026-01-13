Kandla (Gujarat) [India], January 13 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, put up an impressive and engaging performance at the 25th All India Major Ports Cultural Competition, held at Paradip Port Authority from January 8 to 11, 2026. Showcasing talent, the DPA contingent secured the second overall position among major ports from across the country.

According to the release, the DPA Drama Team secured second position, deeply touching the audience and the jury with its powerful and emotionally engaging presentation.

The play titled "aks", written and directed by Hari S. Das, portrayed intense human emotions, inner conflicts and social reflections with remarkable sensitivity and depth, as stated in the release.

The compelling narrative and impactful performances left a lasting impression on the audience. Deepak Rathod was adjudged Best Actor for his outstanding, heartfelt portrayal, earning broad appreciation from the jury and fellow participants alike.

Drama Participants were Pramod, Deepak Rathod, Divya Nair, Hetal, Rajesh Singh, Brij Zala, Imran Saicha, and Haresh Shivnani. On Music: Veerbhadra Jadeja, On Lights: Kanti Dangar, Set Design: Janardhan, Set Co-ordination: Netaji.

The Group Dance Team also secured second position with a unique and thought-provoking presentation. The theme portrayed Lord Krishna as a guiding force in contemporary avatars, viz. Doctor, scientist, dermatologist and psychologist, symbolising how divine wisdom continues to guide humanity through knowledge, healing, science and mental well-being.

The performance seamlessly blended spirituality with modern relevance, earning widespread appreciation. The performance beautifully blended spirituality with contemporary relevance. Participants were Divya as Krishna and Hetal as Radha, Mona, Archana, Roshni, Aditya, Sumit, Urvashi, Swati, Soni, Bhavesh, Kunal, Soni, Juhi and Pearl.

The Light Music performance by DPA was introduced through a soulful narration that beautifully captured the essence of life and human experiences. The song reflected an individual's journey in search of an unspoken melody across nature, seasons, memories, childhood and dreams - only to realise that the truest music resides within the soul. This inner voyage of sensitivity, pain, hope and self-expression was exquisitely conveyed through melody and emotion.

This journey of inner discovery gives rise to sensitivity, pain, hope, and expression, which was beautifully conveyed through melody and emotion by the participants from left to right are Roshni Bhambi, Juhi Dadlani, Sona Barot, Pearl Uchwani, Mona Gajjar, Swati Kotadiya, and Archanal Maheshwari. Whereas, the instrumental was played by Shri Atish Janardhan & Shri Bhavesh Janardhan.

The collective performances showcased the cultural richness, creativity and artistic excellence of Deendayal Port Authority's employees, reinforcing the port's commitment to holistic development beyond operational excellence. The Chairman, DPA, extended heartfelt congratulations to all participants for their dedication and for bringing laurels to the Port on a prestigious national platform.

Deendayal Port Authority remains steadfast in nurturing cultural talent and promoting all-around development, alongside its pursuit of maritime growth and excellence. (ANI)

