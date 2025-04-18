Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday arrived at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where he will unveil a statue of Maharana Pratap.

Upon arrival, Singh was received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the airport.

The minister will then unveil the statue of Maharana Pratap, the 16th-century ruler of Mewar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Earlier, in the day Singh, in a post on X, said, "Today, 18th April, I shall be in Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra). A statue of the great warrior Maharana Pratap will be unveiled in Sambhajinagar later in the evening. Looking forward to attending the ceremony."

A day earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that many trade restrictions and tariff wars, the dangers of overreliance on foreign components and logistics networks and the drawbacks of the 'Just in Time approach' have become visible.

Singh, who was addressing an event at Manekshaw Centre, said the government's aim was to prepare the force for the future.

In his address to senior Defence officers and representatives of private companies involved in defence manufacturing, he said that until a few years ago, defence companies around the world were dependent on globalised and complex supply chains for their manufacturing, which were scattered across many countries.

"But in recent years, the global scenario has changed, and due to many trade restrictions and tariff wars, the dangers of overreliance on these foreign components and logistics networks and the drawbacks of the Just in Time approach are becoming visible. The world's defence sector is moving towards the 'Just-in-Case' delivery model instead of 'Just-in-Time'. in the Just-In-Case model, backup plans (such as Plans B and C) are also being prepared for manufacturing. This includes keeping stock of essential goods, creating more inventory and manufacturing important goods nearby," he said.

"Our approach to strengthening India in the defence sector is to believe in India's potential. However, the approach of the previous governments was somewhat doubtful about India's potential and capability. They probably did not believe in India's capability as much as our government does. And to promote self-reliance in the defence industrial sector was our biggest achievement," he added. (ANI)

