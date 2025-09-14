Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Kolkata on Sunday for a two-day visit, ahead of the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 15.

The three-day conference, to be held from September 15 to 17, will also be attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and other top officials.

On September 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal and inaugurate the 16th Combined Commanders' Conference-2025 in Kolkata, at around 9:30 AM.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will visit Bihar and inaugurate the new terminal building of Purnea airport at around 2:45 PM.

Further, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore at Purnea and address the gathering on the occasion. He will also launch the National Makhana Board in the state of Bihar.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of several developmental projects of Rs. 6,500 crore in Darrang, Assam.

While addressing the crowd in Darrang, PM Modi claimed that their government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These projects will further reinforce this dedication to achieving this vision.

"Development projects worth approximately Rs. 6,500 crore have been initiated from this platform. Our double-engine government is committed to transforming Assam into a hub of connectivity and healthcare excellence. These projects will further reinforce our dedication to achieving this vision," said PM Modi.

In his speech, the prime minister emphasised that Viksit Bharat is a dream for young people, and North East India plays a very significant role in achieving this resolve. (ANI)

