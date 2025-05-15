Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 15 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has carried out inspections of shells from munitions fired by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir during the recent conflict with India.

Some of the debris from the shells has been displayed at the Badami Bagh Cantonment.

Also Read | Haridwar Shocker: Stalker Rapes Woman After Throwing Chilli Powder in Eyes, Attacks Her With Iron Rod and Knife After Sex Assault; Victim Critical.

Singh on Thursday visited Srinagar and interacted with the Armed Forces, congratulating them on the success of Operation Sindoor. The Raksha Mantri slammed Pakistan's ability to handle the nuclear weapons and asked the world whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such a "rogue" nation like Pakistan.

"The world knows that our army's aim is accurate, and when they hit the target, they leave the counting to the enemy. How strong is India's pledge against terrorism today? It can be known from the fact that we did not even care about their nuclear blackmail. The whole world has seen how irresponsibly Pakistan has threatened India. Today, from the land of Srinagar, I want to raise this question: whether nuclear weapons are safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation. I believe that Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he said.

Also Read | Nuclear Leak Occurred at Kirana Hills? IAEA Rejects Claims of Nuclear Radiation Leakage in Pakistan Amid India's Operation Sindoor.

The Defence Minister credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor. Rajnath Singh also lauded the "anger" which was shown by the people of Jammu and Kashmir against Pakistan and terrorism.

"The entire country is proud of what you did during Operation Sindoor under the able leadership and guidance of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. I may be your Defence Minister, but before that, I am a citizen of India. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have expressed their anger towards Pakistan and terrorism with complete unity. I congratulate the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I have come to feel the energy that has destroyed the enemy. The way you destroyed the Pakistani posts and weavers across the border, the enemy can never forget that," Singh said.

The Defence Ministers visit to Srinagar follows the Prime Minister's visit to the Adampur Air base on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)