New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the progress in the construction of various infrastructure projects on the northern border areas.

Singh called for expediting all pending projects on top priority, stating that the 'whole of nation' approach should be adopted in national security matters.

Also Read | Brand India Has Arrived and This is Only the Beginning, Says I&B Minister … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

To fast-track the pending projects, it has been decided to set up a committee of Secretaries which will meet at frequent intervals, said the Ministry of Defence.

The high-level meeting was attended by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Power Minister RK Singh, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Enraged Over Viral Video With Man, Father Shoots Daughter and Wife to Death in Jhansi.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh BD Mishra were also present in the meeting.

Further, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials of the concerned Ministries also attended the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)