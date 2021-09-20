New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to his American counterpart Lloyd Austin during which they discussed bilateral defence cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.

Describing the conversation as "warm", Singh said it was agreed to continue with the "useful dialogue" and to strengthening the India-US partnership further.

"Had a warm telephone conversation with @SecDef Mr Lloyd Austin. We discussed issues pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation & regional matters including situation in Afghanistan," the defence minister said.

"We agreed to continue the useful dialogue & look forward to strengthening the partnership further," he said.

The conversation came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US this week.

