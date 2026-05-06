India News | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Visit Bihar, Rajasthan on May 7

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be in Bihar and Rajasthan on May 7 as part of his official engagements.

In a post shared on X, Singh announced his itinerary, revealing that he will first attend a swearing-in ceremony in Patna before heading to Jaipur for a critical defence meeting.

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Singh wrote, "Tomorrow, 07th May, I shall be in Bihar to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Patna. Later in the evening, I shall be visiting Rajasthan to attend the Joint Commanders' Conference to be held in Jaipur."https://x.com/rajnathsingh/status/2051948216468517038

The second edition of the Joint Commanders' Conference, on the theme 'Military Capability in New Domains', will be held in Rajasthan's Jaipur on May 7 and May 8.

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The Joint Commanders' Conference, scheduled to take place in Jaipur, is expected to focus on national security issues and military preparedness.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will grace the conference, which assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a landmark Tri-service operation that stands as a testament to India's unflinching political will and military resolve, characterised by surgical precision, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Modern warfare is transitioning into a more complex and tech-driven paradigm with the transformative impact of AI, the development of unmanned systems and emerging threats that extend beyond traditional battlefields and target invisible frontiers.

The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for a resilient and future-ready force with a decisive edge. Central to the agenda will be to accelerate indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta in defence production by fostering a domestic ecosystem of innovation and civil-military fusion.

The conference will also feature a demonstration of futuristic applications developed in-house and the release of new doctrines pertaining to future warfare concepts and operational strategies.

Operation Sindoor was a significant cross-border military strike launched by the Indian Armed Forces on May 7, 2025, in retaliation for a brutal attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, that resulted in the killing of 26 tourists in the name of religion. (ANI)

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