India News | Defence Ministry Initiates Dialogue with OFB Employees' Unions on Its Corporatisation

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The Defence Ministry on Friday initiated a dialogue with multiple employee unions of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) to address their concerns regarding its corporatisation, according to an official statement.

As part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat package, the Central government had announced on May 16 that it would improve autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by corporatisation of OFB.

"A high level official committee (HLOC) of Department of Defence Production (DDP), Ministry of Defence (MoD) has taken initiative to commence dialogue with employees' federations/unions to address their concerns regarding corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) here today (Friday)," said the press release by the MoD.

The committee, headed by DDP Additional Secretary V L Kantha Rao, along with senior MoD and Army officials, held a host meetings through video conferencing with three such associations – Confederation of Defence Recognised Associations (CDRA), Indian Ordnance Factories Gazetted Officers Association (IOFGOA) and National Defence Group-B Gazetted Officers Association (NDGBGOA).

At the meeting, "the intent of the government to implement aforesaid decision with involvement of all the stakeholders was conveyed and suggestions were invited from the association members on ways to safeguard the benefits/interests of employees in terms of wages, salary, retirement benefits, health facilities and other service matters, etc, while converting OFB into one or more 100 per cent government owned corporate entities," the MoD press release said.

"Suggestions were also sought on their concern regarding future orders and budgetary support needed from the government for the new corporate entity/entities," it added.

The MoD said the discussions took place in a cordial atmosphere.

It added that the request of the unions to hold more such meetings was considered by the committee and it was assured that the "engagement" with the unions will be continued.

