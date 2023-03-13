New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): In another boost to achieve 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the Ministry of Defence on Monday signed a contract for Normal Refit of Sindhukirti Submarine at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore.

Sindhukirti is the 3rd Kilo Class Diesel Electric Submarine.

After completion of the refit, Sindhukirti will be combat-worthy and will join the active submarine fleet of the Indian Navy.

The project involves more than 20 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and would lead to employment generation of 1,000 man-days per day for the project duration. (ANI)

