New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The acquisition wing of Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Monday signed a contract with Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) for procurement of 1,512 Mine Plough (MP) for T-90 S/SK tanks for about Rs 557 crore.

The contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content in 'make' portion of the contract.

"These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 Tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to tanks while negotiating a minefield," a Defence Ministry release said.

It said the mobility of the tank fleet will enhance manifold "which in turn would extend the reach of armoured formation deep into enemy territory without becoming mine causality".

The induction of 1,512 mine ploughs, planned to be completed by 2027, will further enhance the combat capability of the Army, the release said. (ANI)

