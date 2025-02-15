Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], February 15 (ANI): District Magistrate Savin Bansal is working towards making the poor orphans and helpless girls self-reliant by taking responsibility for graduation, post-graduation, and skill education, according to a press statement.

For this, the DM has started Project 'Nanda-Sunanda' in the district to improve girls' educational future. A multidisciplinary committee has been formed to select girls so that the selection is fair, transparent and honest.

District Magistrate Savin Bansal and Chief Development Officer Abhinav Shah formally launched the project 'Nanda-Sunanda' in the district by jointly distributing a cheque of Rs 2,44,731 to seven girls, added the statement.

Orphan Roshni, helpless and poor daughters Ronak, Shashank, Meena, Akansh, Mansi Sahu and Vidhi were given financial assistance by the district administration under the "Nanda Sunanda Project" and "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" scheme.

Considering their difficult circumstances, these girls have been selected so they can become self-dependent by getting higher education/skill development training. Out of these, orphan Roshni was given financial assistance of Rs 28,975 for a B.Sc (Yogic Science) course from Shri Guru Ram Rai University, Dehradun, as mentioned in the statement.

While Sahay and Garib, Ronak were given Rs. 25,000 for graduation from the National Institute of Open Schooling, Shashank was given Rs. 15,000 for 12th studies from the National Institute of Open Schooling, Meena was given Rs 50,000 for beautician course from Pooja Makeover, Thakurpur Chowk, Dandi, Mothrowala, Dehradun, Akanksha was given Rs 15,000 for 12th studies from National Institute of Open Schooling, Mansi Sahu was given Rs 52,500 for PhD studies from Uttaranchal University, Dehradun and Vidhi was given financial assistance of Rs 58,256 for hotel management course from Uttaranchal University, Dehradun.

On the occasion of the scheme's launch, the girls shared their resolve to build their future with the District Magistrate. The District Magistrate eagerly enquired about the girls' dreams and said that the District Administration would provide all possible help realising your dreams. The District Magistrate also expressed special gratitude to the Chief Development Officer, DPO (ICDS), who enthusiastically cooperated to give a concrete shape to this noble idea.

With the District Magistrate's 'Project Nanda-Sunanda', the district's poor, orphaned and helpless girls studying in other adverse circumstances will be educated to a higher education level and linked to employment by providing skill education.

In order to get the committee members' consent to take further action, an action plan has been set to educate the poor, orphaned, and helpless girls studying in other adverse circumstances up to the minimum graduation level and link them to employment by providing skill education.

Girls will be selected in Janta Darbar and multipurpose camps based on applications received through various government offices in the district, girls residing in girls' homes under the District Probation Officer and District Social Welfare Officer, and surveys through all Anganwadi workers of the district. (ANI)

