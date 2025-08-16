Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government said that, according to information received from Tehsil Bageshwar, the buildings of 7 families are at risk due to rain and a landslide in Harbad village. Consequently, for safety reasons, the affected individuals have been shifted to the Government Primary School in Harbad and the Panchayat House in Harbad.

The government said that food kits have been distributed to each family through Patwari. According to the information received from the government, food grains have also been distributed to a flour mill and shop that was damaged. Also, the drinking water line has been damaged.

Meanwhile, a massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

The Uttarkashi district administration said yesterday that critically ill patients from Dharali and other border areas affected by the devastating cloudburst were sent to the district hospital via MI-17 helicopter.

Speaking to ANI, a district administration official said, "75-year-old Pratima Devi of Jaspur village has been suffering from respiratory disease for a long time. 61-year-old elderly woman Chandrabala is suffering from a serious stomach problem. When the health of both of them suddenly deteriorated, the administration took immediate action and sent them to the district hospital by air service."

"A 3-month pregnant woman, Nirmala Devi of Jaspur village, suddenly complained of severe stomach pain. After first aid in Harshil, on the advice of doctors, she was also sent to the district hospital via helicopter, where she will be given necessary tests and treatment," they said.

Earlier, a government-appointed team of experts visited Dharali in Uttarkashi to inspect areas affected by a recent disaster. This team of experts visited many places in the affected area and conducted a comprehensive on-the-spot investigation of the damage caused by the disaster, its nature and causes.

The Uttarkashi District Administration in Uttarakhand distributed cheques of an immediate relief amount to 112 disaster-affected families of Dharali village. As per the announcement of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, each family has been provided with Rs 5 lakh.

A delegation of Union Bank of India met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence. During this period, Union Bank of India contributed Rs 1 crore towards the relief efforts in the Dharali and Harshil areas of Uttarkashi district. (ANI)

