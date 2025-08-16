Ever since the Supreme Court's verdict to put all the stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region into shelters, many Bollywood celebs have condemned the decision, saying that this is not the correct way to tackle the situation. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has something to say to all those animal lovers. ‘Supreme Court Will Look Into’: CJI BR Gavai on Relocation of Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR.

The 'Sarkar' maker said that while people are being bitten and killed by stray dogs, the dog lovers are busy tweeting about dog rights. He added that while there is no harm in loving your pets within the house, it is insensitive to preach compassion to the victims of stray dogs and their loved ones. The director also pointed out: "Rich people pet Hi breeds. Poor people get mauled and killed by strays. That’s the class divide dog lovers don’t talk about."

RGV’s Question to All ‘Dog Lovers’ Protesting Against Supreme Court’s Stray Dogs Verdict

Here are my 10 points addressing the DOG LOVERS who are UPSET about the SUPREME COURT’S decision on STRAY DOGS 1. People are being bitten and killed all over by stray dogs. And dog lovers are busy tweeting about dog rights.😳https://t.co/9RLkoJdqOE can love your pets in your… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) August 16, 2025

The Rangeela maker asked a pertinent question to all the animal lovers out there, saying, "If a man kills, he’s a murderer. If a dog kills, you call it an “accident.” So does that mean people killing like animals can also be called an accident?" Varma said that people nowadays are practicing selective sympathy as they weep for dogs, but not for people who lose their loved ones because of these dogs.

The Shool director stated that instead of saying “don’t kill strays,” the dog lovers should adopt all the street dogs. Varma further asked the reason for not doing so - "They are low-bred, dirty, disease-oriented, or you don’t want to endanger your loved ones?" He shared that compassion without justice is not compassion but cruelty wrapped in self-righteousness. The filmmaker added that stray dogs do not attack inside gated communities; they attack in places without gates. Supreme Court Stray Dog Relocation Order in Delhi-NCR: Amid Uproar, Larger SC Bench To Again Hear Stray Dogs Case Today.

Bashing the pet parents some more, he even advised them to create hashtags for mothers who watch their child being bitten to death by the stray dogs. Varma concluded by saying that while all animals have a right to live, it should not be at the expense of other human lives.

