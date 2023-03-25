Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): A delegation of SOS International, an organisation for Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) displaced persons, called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The members of the delegation led by its chairman, Rajiv Chuni expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor on behalf of the whole PoJK displaced community for the welfare initiatives launched by the UT administration for the displaced persons.

They also submitted a memorandum containing various issues of PoJK displaced persons including the complete implementation of 'The PM Central Assistance Scheme for PoJK DPs' and the armed forces recruitment drive for the youth of the PoJK displaced community.

The Lt Governor patiently listened to the members of the delegation and assured them that the issues presented by them would be looked into earnestly for its redressal. (ANI)

