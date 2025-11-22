New Delhi, November 22: A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area, where a 15-year-old boy lost his life in a stabbing incident on the night of November 21-22, 2025, according to the police. The boy, a resident of Kardampuri, was involved in a quarrel with two individuals, including a minor, which escalated into a fatal stabbing.

According to police sources, information about the stabbing was received late at night. Upon reaching the location, officers found that the injured person had already been shifted to GTB Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctor. Delhi Shocker: Man Returning Home From Work Stabbed to Death Near Bhagat Singh Colony, Investigation Launched.

The deceased has been identified as a 15-year-old boy and a resident of the Kardampuri area. Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident followed a quarrel between the victim and the accused. During the altercation, the victim was stabbed. Police said clues and evidence collected so far indicate the involvement of two suspects, including a minor, in committing the crime. Authorities have registered a case under the relevant sections at PS Jyoti Nagar.

The body of the deceased has been sent for Post-Mortem Examination (PME), while the forensic team collected critical evidence from the crime scene. The police confirmed that the investigation is ongoing to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and to take further legal action against the accused. Authorities have urged anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Delhi Shocker: UPSC Aspirant Murdered in Gandhi Vihar; Woman Among 3 Arrested As Police Unravel Chilling Plot.

This case highlights the challenges faced by law enforcement in tackling crimes involving minors and the importance of prompt police response to violent incidents in residential areas. Police officials assured that all measures are being taken to ensure a thorough investigation and swift justice for the victim. The local community has expressed shock at the incident, emphasising the need for greater awareness and preventive measures to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)