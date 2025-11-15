In an unfortunate incident, a young man was stabbed to death in Delhi. According to the news agency IANS, the deceased man was stabbed to death near Bhagat Singh Colony, Lane No. 5, while returning home from work. He was later identified as Mohit. After being stabbed to death, Mohit was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Meanwhile, the crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are investigating the incident. Delhi Shocker: 47-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Person in Gokalpuri Area; One Held.
Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi
Delhi: A young man, Mohit, was stabbed to death near Bhagat Singh Colony, Lane No. 5, while returning home from work. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Crime and FSL teams are investigating the incident pic.twitter.com/4s4dmI2Tok
— IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)