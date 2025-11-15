In an unfortunate incident, a young man was stabbed to death in Delhi. According to the news agency IANS, the deceased man was stabbed to death near Bhagat Singh Colony, Lane No. 5, while returning home from work. He was later identified as Mohit. After being stabbed to death, Mohit was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Meanwhile, the crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are investigating the incident. Delhi Shocker: 47-Year-Old Auto Driver Stabbed to Death by Unidentified Person in Gokalpuri Area; One Held.

Man Stabbed to Death in Delhi

Delhi: A young man, Mohit, was stabbed to death near Bhagat Singh Colony, Lane No. 5, while returning home from work. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Crime and FSL teams are investigating the incident pic.twitter.com/4s4dmI2Tok — IANS (@ians_india) November 15, 2025

