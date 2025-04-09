New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of the North-West district, Delhi Police, arrested an 18-year-old for possession of an illegal weapon in the Jahangir Puri area, said the police on Wednesday.

Police said that the accused, identified as Sahzad alias Shanu (18), was nabbed by the AATS team and found in possession of a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2025: Adani Wilmar, NTPC and HDFC Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

His arrest followed a targeted operation launched after the police received credible information about an individual posting pictures and videos with illegal firearms on social media.

The team traced the suspect based on surveillance inputs and social media monitoring, ultimately leading to his arrest on April 3.

Also Read | Donald Trump's Reciprocal Tariffs Take Effect Undeterred by Negotiations Between US and Affected Countries, India Among Nations Hit the Hardest.

A case under Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Jahangir Puri Police Station.

Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West District, Delhi, said, Sahzad was known in his locality for flaunting illegal weapons to build a reputation and intimidate others.

The AATS of North-West District continues to monitor such activities closely and reaffirmed its commitment to act swiftly against those using social media to promote or glorify criminal behaviour.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a major crackdown under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), the Anti-Narcotics Cell and AATS/North District of Delhi apprehended two individuals involved in drug trafficking.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District Raja Banthia, on the evening of April 4, acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted near Vasudev Ghat in Civil Lines, leading to the recovery of over 10 kilograms of high-quality Ganja.

The accused, identified as Mohd Rafiq (34) and Aman Verma (27), were arrested and are facing charges under the NDPS Act.

The DCP further mentioned that accused Aman Verma revealed he typically receives contraband Ganja through courier services from Bangladesh, Visakhapatnam, Odisha, and other parts of India.

Aman disclosed that due to his conversion from Hinduism to Islam, he developed contacts in Bangladesh, which made him a valuable asset to the drug cartel. Over time, he began trafficking large quantities of Ganja through Visakhapatnam and Odisha within India.

"The investigation of the case is in progress and efforts are being made to ascertain the role of other associates involved in this racket," the DCP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)