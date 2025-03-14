New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): A 19-year-old sharpshooter linked to 'Naveen Bali and Himanshu Bhau gang' has been arrested by the special cell of Delhi police, officials said, adding that Deepak alias Rohit Mundlana was allegedly tasked to eliminate a member of rival 'Gogi gang' to avenge the murder of Tillu Tajpuriya.

The accused, Deepak, was arrested in Delhi's Rohini area and belongs to the Sonipat district in Haryana. The police seized two firearms and four live cartridges from the accused after a cursory search. The police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Also Read | Punjab: Rod-Wielding Man Assaults Devotees in Golden Temple Complex, Accused Arrested As Police Launch Probe.

A team from the special cell, led by Inspector Anuj Nautiyal and Inspector Chandan Kumar and supervised by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rahul Kumar Singh, received intelligence about newly recruited sharpshooters.

Acting swiftly, officers set up a trap near Japanese Park, located in sector 12 of Rohini, where he was expected to meet an associate before carrying out the killing. He was apprehended before executing the attack.

Also Read | Punjab: 15 Patients Report 'Mild Reactions' After Use of IV Fluid at Hospital in Sangrur.

Mundlana, an eighth-class dropout, was drawn into the Naveen Bali-Himanshu Bhau gang in 2023 after getting influenced by its members in Haryana's Jhajjar. His association with the syndicate intensified as he used to follow gangsters from the Naveen Bali and Himanshu Bhau gang on social media, showing his keenness to join their gang.

According to police, his violent tendencies stemmed from a 2022 incident where he felt humiliated after being unable to defend his parents during a scuffle with neighbours. This event led him to seek entry into a criminal gang.

Being in constant touch with gang members, around 15 days back, Mundlana was assigned the task of killing a member of the Gogi gang in revenge for Tillu Tajpuriya's murder.

With gang violence and targeted killings on the rise in Delhi-NCR, the special cell had been tracking the activities of sharpshooters linked to various crime syndicates. Intelligence suggested that the Naveen Bali and Himanshu Bhau gang was planning revenge for the murder of Tillu Tajpuriya, and some members had been assigned to eliminate a Gogi gang rival in outer Delhi.

Mundlana was allegedly provided with two weapons and four cartridges for the task. On March 4, 2025, he arrived in Rohini to execute the attack, as per orders from his gang leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)