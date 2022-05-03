New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Two persons, including a juvenile, were on Tuesday apprehended in connection with the killing of a 77-year-old builder in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said.

Two days ago, Ram Kishore Agrawal was found dead in his house. There were stab injuries to his body, they said.

Police said of the two apprehended, one is a 16-year-old juvenile while the age of the other is being verified.

During investigation, footage from over 100 CCTV cameras were examined, and the routes taken by the accused before and after the incident were traced, they said.

It was learnt that a day before the killing, the juvenile parked his motorcycle near the builder's house and then took a metro from the Civil Lines station, a senior police officer said.

The juvenile frequently travelled by metro using his smart card and police, to trace him, alerted DMRC officials about it, a senior police officer said.

On Tuesday, when he swiped his card at the Rajiv Chowk metro station, he was apprehended, police said.

"On May 1, at 6:52 am, a PCR call was received at the Civil Lines police station from a person informing about the death of his father. He told police that his father's throat had been slit and he was taken to a hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said.

Family members were inside the house when the incident took place. They have four-five servants in their house, police said, adding that Agrawal had lost his wife to COVID-19 last year.

Police said some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing from a room. Robbery was suspected to be the motive behind the killing, they said.

Agrawal was declared brought dead at the Sushrut Trauma Centre Civil Lines, the DCP had said.

Investigation revealed that around 6:40 am, Agrawal's son had found him lying on a bed with four knife injuries and that some cardboard boxes containing cash were missing from the room.

The the exact amount of cash missing is yet to be ascertained, Kalsi had said.

He had said a security guard had told police that he had spotted two persons trying to flee from the house in the early hours of May 1.

"We have registered a case under section 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation has been taken up," Kalsi had said.

