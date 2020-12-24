New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly duping an AIIMS doctor on the pretext of transporting his household items, police said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Deepak Mahla (20) and Sachin (22), both residents of Haryana, they said.

In his police complaint lodged on December 1, the doctor, who is a resident of Masjid Moth Campus, AIIMS, said that he booked Express India Packers and Movers based in Ashok Vihar, Gurgaon for transporting household goods from New Delhi to Banaras in Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said.

He was quoted Rs 15,000 and paid Rs 12,000 in advance. As the items were not delivered on the scheduled date, he contacted the company but they kept making excuses, the officer said.

Later, they sent a bill of Rs 42,420 to the victim and asked him to deposit the money in a bank account or they would not deliver the items, police said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the complainant got the contact details of the company from the internet and did not verify their authenticity before booking them, they said.

“Police analysed the CCTV footage of the house of the complainant and identified the registration number of the truck. Later, the location of the accused was tracked... Police laid a trap and arrested them,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

