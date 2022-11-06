New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman was apprehended from West Karawal Nagar area of the national capital for extorting Rs 10 lakh from a man and forcefully taking a cheque of Rs 1 crore from him, with help of her associates, said police on Saturday.

On Friday, FIR was registered at Khajuri Khas Police Station under Sections 384, 386, 389, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"On November 4, a complaint of extortion by a girl along with her associates was received in PS Khajuri Khas where in the complainant reported that he had been extorted for an amount of Rs 10 lakh and the extortionist further demanded Rs 1 crore," said the DCP North East Delhi.

In his complaint, the victim stated that he is in the business of hardware and in the year 2020 he came in contact with a woman. Initially, everything was smooth but later the women started demanding money.

"So far, the victim had paid around Rs 10,00,000 and now she was threatening him to pay Rs 1 crore or register his property in her name," the police said.

The Police further said that she along with her associates had forcefully taken a cheque for Rs 1 crore duly signed by him.

Accordingly, a case was registered on Friday and an investigation was taken up.

"On the basis of bank details and other relevant evidences, the 22-year-old woman, a resident of West Karawal Nagar, has been apprehended," the police added.

Further investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

