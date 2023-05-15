New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): A 23-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, said the police on Monday.

According to the police, during the initial enquiry, it was revealed that a woman aged 23 years died by suicide after she hung herself from a ceiling fan with a saree.

Also Read | Terror Funding Case: NIA Raids Six Locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

"On receipt of PCR call on May 14 at about 6.40 pm regarding the suicide of a woman in Bhalswa village in Jahangirpuri, police staff immediately reached the spot", the police said.

The police also said that the deceased recently got married on April 22. "Legal proceedings under section 176 CrPC has been initiated in PS Jahangirpuri. Further medical opinion is yet to be obtained after postmortem", the police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Sent to Jail for Sexually Assaulting 15 Schoolgirls in Shahjahanpur District, Two Others Booked.

The police further informed that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) was also called for necessary action.

Further enquiry is underway, the police added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)