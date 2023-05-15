New Delhi, May 15: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Monday conducting raids at six locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case, sources told IANS.

The NIA teams were accompanied by CISF personnel and local police. "This is a terror funding case. NGO Terror Funding Case: Delhi Court Sends Accused Irfan Mehraj to 10-Day NIA Custody.

"Pakistan-based terror outfits were helping the Kashmir-based agents who were provoking youths to indulge in terror activities. We are raiding them," the source said. NIA Raids 11 Locations in J-K in Jamaat-e-Islami Terror Funding Case.

As of now, the NIA has not made an official statement on the matter. Further details are awaited.

