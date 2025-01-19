New Delhi, January 19: A 24-year-old man was charred to death in a fire that broke out in a car in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi on the intervening night of January 18-19, police said on Sunday. The deceased identified as Anil was found dead in the burning car outside a banquet hall in Ghazipur, where his girlfriend's marriage was being solemnized. Police said that the incident was reported through three PCR calls made at 11:03 PM, 11:07 PM, and 11:13 PM, prompting an immediate response from the authorities.

Sub-Inspector Pradeep, along with Head Constable Jitender, reached the scene where they found the car completely engulfed in flames. The crime and forensic teams were called to investigate, and after conducting their inspection, the body was sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. Medical personnel confirmed Anil's death, stating him as "brought dead." Delhi Man, Out To Distribute His Wedding Cards, Charred to Death After Car Catches Fire (Watch Video).

Man Killed After Fire Breaks Out in Car in Ghazipur

VIDEO | Car catches fire on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghazipur. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pV1yCMLGcl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025

Police while providing a background to the incident said that Anil was reportedly in a relationship with a girl, but her father had refused to approve of their marriage. On the night of the incident, the girl's marriage had been solemnized at Baba Banquet Hall, where Anil allegedly arrived, possibly intending to confront the situation. 'Burning Car' in Delhi Video: Moving Four-Wheeler Engulfs in Flames After Catching Fire in Dwarka Sector-1, 2 Passengers Escape Safely; Terrifying Clip Surfaces.

Police said it was then that the incident took place. While the public managed to break the car's glass and attempt to pull Anil out, by then, he had already been severely burned. "Both families, that of the girl and Anil, are related. In addition to the initial reports, two PCR calls were made by Anil's brothers, alleging a conspiracy to kill him, while three separate PCR calls were made by the father of the girl, reporting a quarrel between the two families," said police.

The police are currently investigating the matter, with an inquiry underway under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further actions will be taken based on the ongoing investigation. Further details on the matter are awaited.

