New Delhi, January 29: A 27-year-old woman commando with the Delhi Police Special Cell’s SWAT team died after allegedly being brutally assaulted by her husband during a domestic dispute in Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Kajal, was four months pregnant at the time of the incident. Both she and her unborn child succumbed to the injuries.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 10 pm on January 22 at the couple’s residence. The accused, Ankur, allegedly attacked Kajal in a fit of rage, repeatedly smashing her head against a door frame and striking her with a dumbbell. A forensic examination later revealed bloodstains on the door frame and the dumbbell, which police believe was used in the assault. Surat Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After Prolonged Abuse, Tells Cops Spouse Used To Consume S*x Enhancement Pills and Assault Her; Arrested.

Kajal was initially rushed to Tarak Hospital in Delhi’s Mohan Garden area in critical condition and later shifted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad, where she died on January 27. Police said Ankur himself took her to the hospital following the attack. Guntur Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour After Sedating Him With 20 Sleeping Pills, Spends Night Watching Pornographic Videos; Arrested.

The victim’s family has alleged persistent dowry harassment. Kajal’s father stated that harassment began within 15 days of the marriage, with repeated demands for money and a car. “My daughter was four months pregnant. Both the mother and the unborn child have died. Ankur has committed not one but two murders,” he said.

Kajal joined the Delhi Police as a SWAT commando in 2023, while Ankur worked as a clerk with the Ministry of Defence. A murder case has been registered, and the accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2026 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).