A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi’s Ghazipur area on Saturday night when a man, Anil, was charred to death after his car caught fire near Baba Banquet Hall. Anil, a resident of Nawada, Greater Noida, was out distributing wedding invitation cards for his February 14 wedding. Family members reported that Anil left in the afternoon but did not return. Around 11:30 PM, they were informed by police about the fatal accident. His Wagon R was completely burned, especially on the driver’s side. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have sent the body for post-mortem while investigating the incident. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Fire: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Take Stock of Situation After Blaze Gutted Several Tents at Mahakumbh Mela Venue in Prayagraj.

Delhi Man Dies in Car Fire While Distributing Wedding Cards

VIDEO | Car catches fire on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghazipur. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/pV1yCMLGcl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)