New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested one accused, identified as Roshan (23), a resident of Shadipur, and are on the lookout for another in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death with a pair of scissors in Delhi's Prasad Nagar area, allegedly over a dispute over a stolen mobile phone.

The victim, identified as Sagar (25), a resident of Holambi Kalan who worked as a rag-picker, was found unconscious and severely injured on the footpath near Tikona Park in Karol Bagh around 9:40 AM on June 8.

A PCR call alerted the police about a man lying in an unconscious state after being stabbed.

According to police, Sagar was found with multiple stab wounds. He was immediately rushed to the RML Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

As per the medico-legal case (MLC), the deceased had sustained several puncture wounds on his chest, hip, buttock, and head. A foot deformity was also noted, suggesting a violent attack with a sharp-edged weapon.

From the crime scene, police recovered a black-yellow cloth cap, a pair of red slippers, and a syringe with a needle. The District Mobile Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the site.

The deceased was initially unidentified, and no eyewitnesses were found, the police said.

A case under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Prasad Nagar police station.

As this happened, the police scanned CCTV footage from the surrounding area and conducted local enquiries. Within hours, they were able to identify the victim and spot two suspects in the CCTV footage.

One of the suspects, Roshan, was arrested from Keshopur Fruits Mandi. The clothes he was wearing at the time of the crime were recovered. Based on his disclosure, police also recovered the blood-stained scissors used in the murder from Tikona Park.

During interrogation, Roshan reportedly revealed that around five to six days before the incident, he and his younger brother Nitesh were consuming cannabis with Sagar at Tikona Park, during which Sagar allegedly stole Roshan's mobile phone and later sold it.

On June 8, the duo confronted Sagar. When Sagar refused to return it, a heated argument broke out. According to Roshan, Sagar pulled out a pair of scissors, following which Nitesh held him down, and Roshan stabbed him multiple times in the neck, chest, and abdomen.

After the attack, the brothers fled the scene. While Roshan has been arrested, efforts are on to trace and apprehend his younger brother, Nitesh.

Police said further investigation is underway. (ANI)

