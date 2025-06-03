A CCTV video has surfaced on social media showing the chilling moment a 22-year-old specially abled woman was kidnapped from the Kalindi Kunj area in South East Delhi. The footage captured accused Rajpal, aged 35, carrying the woman, who had hearing and speech impairments, on his shoulders around 12:23 AM on June 1. The woman was kidnapped while she was asleep on her terrace with her parents on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1. Her body was later found in an abandoned shanty nearby, sending shockwaves through the community. After a brief encounter, the accused was arrested by the police. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death With Knife After He Refuses To Give Beedi in Pul Prahladpur Area; 3 Arrested.

Kidnapping Caught on Camera in Delhi

A 22-year-old specially abled woman was abducted and later murdered in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area. The incident happened on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1. The accused was identified as 35-year-old Rajpal, a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested after a… pic.twitter.com/z1jHZgw7I9 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 3, 2025

