New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Five people were injured after the scaffolding of an under-construction building at the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office in Dwarka collapsed on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Fire department officials received information about the incident at 2.35 pm, they said.

The police also reached the under-construction building at the CBSE headquarters at Dwarka Sec-23 and rescued the injured who were later admitted to the nearby Indira Gandhi Hospital, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

Police said a building was being constructed at the CBSE headquarters and the the scaffolding on it collapsed, the DCP said.

Those rescued have been identified as Buddhi Lal (22), Devasish (18), Narang Rai (30), Manglo Rai (42) and Somesh Rai (19), police said.

All the injured received minor injuries. Probe is going on and after recording the statement of the injured, suitable action will be taken, the DCP added.

