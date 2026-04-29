India News | Delhi: AAP Alleges Hate Motive in Bindapur Youth Killing, Meets Victim's Family

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed the BJP's politics of hatred was responsible for the killing of a youth in Delhi's Bindapur, stating that he was shot dead solely for being "Bihari."

A delegation led by senior party leader and MLA Sanjeev Jha visited the victim's family, offered condolences, and termed the incident deeply shameful.

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According to a party release, Jha alleged that a Delhi Police constable shot the youth, questioning, "Is being Bihari a crime?" He further claimed that "politics of hatred" against people from Purvanchal was contributing to such incidents.

"It is being reported that the person who killed him was in the police and did so, saying that Biharis spread filth here and must be driven out," he stated, and he questioned the BJP government, "Is Bihar not a part of India, and said that such continuous spread of hatred is now resulting in ordinary Biharis becoming victims."

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Jha added, "This is a deeply heartbreaking incident. The hatred-driven politics of the BJP against people from Purvanchal is now gradually spreading among the public as well. Since the BJP came to power in Delhi, people from Bihar and Purvanchal have been targeted one by one."

Sanjeev Jha further said, "This is not merely a murder but a martyrdom. The youth died only because he was from Bihar. Had he not been from Bihar, he would not have been killed. Is being Bihari a crime?" He said that BJP leaders make grand statements in Bihar, but in Delhi their intention appears to be that people from Bihar should not live here. "BJP leaders forget that if people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were not here, Delhi would come to a halt," he noted.

Jha demanded that the BJP-led government under CM Rekha Gupta declare the deceased a martyr, provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the family, offer a job to one family member, and ensure a fair investigation with the strictest punishment for those responsible.

He reiterated, "This is not just a murder but a matter of martyrdom, because had the youth not been from Bihar, he might not have lost his life. Therefore, the Delhi government should provide ₹1 crore compensation to the poor family."

He noted that the family lives in a rented house, and thus, one member should be given a job to sustain the household. While the deceased cannot be brought back, he said, the government must ensure that the family survives and that such hatred does not claim more lives of people from Bihar in the future.

The AAP MLA added, "The manner in which the murder was carried out is highly condemnable." He said that upon inquiry, it was found that not a single BJP minister, MP, or even the Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, had visited the site, solely because the deceased was from Bihar.

He said that earlier slums were demolished with claims that residents were Rohingya or Pakistani, and said, "In the area the Chief Minister comes from, in Shalimar Bagh, homes were demolished, and now a young man has been killed simply because he was from Bihar."

Sanjeev Jha also said on X, "This extremely tragic and shameful incident in Delhi has shaken everyone. The act of a Delhi Police constable shooting a youth merely upon hearing the word Bihar is not only inhumane but also exposes the narrow mindset and discrimination prevalent in society. The deceased was the sole breadwinner of his family, and this tragic incident has shattered the family both economically and emotionally."

Sanjeev Jha said that on Wednesday, he visited the victim's home along with former MP Mahabal Mishra, former Dwarka MLA Vinay Mishra, and Pooja Balyan, wife of former Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)