New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday criticised the law and order situation in the national capital, alleging a sharp increase in street crimes and accusing the police of focusing on targeting AAP leaders instead of public safety.

His remarks came after Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi's cousin, Asif Qureshi, was stabbed to death in Jangpura on August 7 following an argument over scooter parking.

Speaking to ANI, Bharadwaj said, "Crime is constantly increasing in Delhi. A few days ago, an MP's chain was snatched in Lutyen Zone's Chanakyapuri. Chain snatching, mobile snatching, and breaking into cars for theft have become so common that people have now stopped registering complaints."

"Murders, rapes, and robberies are constantly increasing. Delhi Police and other agencies have been given just one task, to falsely frame AAP leaders," he added.

According to Delhi Police, Asif Qureshi, 42, was killed around 10:30 pm in the Bhogal area of Jangpura after an argument with two local youths. Police said the dispute escalated when one of the accused attacked Qureshi with a sharp-pointed weapon, injuring him fatally in the chest.

"Asif Qureshi, son of Ilyas Qureshi and a resident of Bhogal, was murdered during an altercation over scooter parking. One of the accused struck him in the chest with a sharp-pointed weapon, leading to his death," Delhi Police said in a statement.

The accused, identified as Ujjwal (19) and Gautam (18), have been arrested, and further investigation is underway. An FIR, numbered 233/25, has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident comes days after another high-profile crime in the capital, when Tamil Nadu MP R Sudha's gold chain was snatched in Chanakyapuri on August 4. She was walking near Gates 3 and 4 of the Polish Embassy with fellow MP Rajathi when a man wearing a full helmet rode up on a two-wheeler and snatched the chain before fleeing.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sudha detailed the attack, which took place between 6:15 am and 6:20 am on Monday.

Delhi Police on Wednesday announced that the case had been solved with the arrest of one accused. "The case of snatching of chain of Hon'ble Member of Parliament has been solved. The accused has been arrested and the chain has been recovered. More details shall be shared in due course," police posted on X.

Congress MP R Sudha later expressed gratitude for the arrest but added that she hoped "the common man gets the same treatment." (ANI)

